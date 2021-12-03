Suspect charged with attempted murder in Warsaw shooting

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -A suspect is behind bars charged with attempted murder for a shooting that injured two people more than a year and a half ago.

Warsaw Police arrested Avaire Armwood for a shooting back in April of 2020 where they say he fired a gun into a moving vehicle on Highway 24.

Armwood is also charged with discharging a barreled weapon into a moving motor vehicle, inflicting serious injury, and assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Police say he Armwood two accomplices. Anyone with information on who those individuals are can call the Warsaw Police Department at 910-293-7816.

