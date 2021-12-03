Snow Hill man charged with two armed robberies on same road

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Greene County have made an arrest in two armed robberies that happened on the same road, months apart.

Jyrell Auston, of Snow Hill, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The first robbery happened on September 25th on Exum Lane in Maury, while the second one happened this morning on the same road.

The 21-year-old was nabbed at the Darewood Mobile Home Park shortly after today’s robbery, according to deputies.

Auston is being held on a $540,500 secured bond.

Deputies say no one was hurt in either robbery.

