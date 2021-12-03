Advertisement

Snow Hill man charged with two armed robberies on same road

Jyrell Auston
Jyrell Auston(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Greene County have made an arrest in two armed robberies that happened on the same road, months apart.

Jyrell Auston, of Snow Hill, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The first robbery happened on September 25th on Exum Lane in Maury, while the second one happened this morning on the same road.

The 21-year-old was nabbed at the Darewood Mobile Home Park shortly after today’s robbery, according to deputies.

Auston is being held on a $540,500 secured bond.

Deputies say no one was hurt in either robbery.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Greenville porch pirates
Neighbor finds empty package amid Greenville porch thefts

Latest News

Lenoir County murder scene
Person under 18 murders relative in Lenoir County
Vidant Health implements new visitor screening process
Joshua Diehl
BRANCHING OUT: Nash County man arrested after tree service thefts
Elderly woman killed in Pitt County accident