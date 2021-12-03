Rocky Mount man charged with selling guns to felons

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was arrested Thursday on charges of selling firearms to convicted felons and making false statements to licensed firearms dealers.

The United States Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Kyristepher Wilford was charged with two counts of selling or otherwise disposing of a firearm knowing and having reasonable cause to believe such a person is prohibited, two counts of knowingly making a materially false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer while purchasing a firearm, and one count of engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

Federal prosecutors say Wilford faces up to 45 years in prison if he is convicted.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says according to court documents, between Feb. 2019 and June 2020, Wilford allegedly made false statements on forms required to buy firearms, saying he was the intended buyer or transferee of the guns. He then allegedly sold the guns to convicted felons.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley Jr. announced the arrest. More details can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.