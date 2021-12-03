Pro and anti-abortion advocates weigh in on Supreme Court debate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Supreme Court could be poised to uphold a Mississippi law that bars abortion after 15 weeks, but it’s less clear if a majority of Justices will end the right to abortion nationwide. The right was established in the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case.

Hundreds of protestors rallied outside of the court on Wednesday. One of them was Amber Gavin, an advocate for abortion and the vice president of the A Woman’s Choice abortion clinic that has three locations in North Carolina.

“I just wanted to go there and represent the women in our community,” Gavin says.

“The ones that are working to make ends meet, black folks, indigenous folks, a lot of the folks who are accessing care and represent our clinics.”

Gavin says the restrictive abortion law passed in Texas is a real-time preview of what would happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The Texas Heartbeat Act prohibits abortion when there is a detectable heartbeat, which may be as early as 6 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

Many women have traveled out of the Lone Star State to receive treatment at Gavins’ clinic.

“And those who are unable to travel are forced to remain pregnant against their will,” Gavin says.

“Healthcare should remain between a doctor and a patient. Not between politicians.”

One of the many politicians who has played a part in the abortion debate is Eastern North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy. The Republican believes it’s a state’s rights issue and a right to life issue.

“I’m a right to life person,” Murphy says.

“I believe life starts at conception and I believe every life is sacred. The Declaration of Independence says it very clearly. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

As the abortion debate continues on Capitol Hill and nationwide, Murphy says he respects the opinions of both sides on the issue.

“This is why we have courts,” Murphy says.

“This is why we have rigorous debates. This is why we should honestly listen to both sides. It should not be single-sided, which happens unfortunately today, because of the cancel culture and people want to shout down people with different opinions. I respect people with different opinions, I do.”

The debate over abortion is one of the longest-standing battles in American politics, and U.S. justices will likely not rule on the matter for months.

