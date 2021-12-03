Pitt County hosts Holiday Safety Fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Paramedic Tiffany Thompson wanted to give back to Pitt County, and so did others who work in public safety.

“Everybody just said ‘Of course, I’ll get a truck, I’ll get an apparatus, I’ll be there. Just let me know when,” Thompson says.

Thompson, who works for Pitt County Emergency Medical Services, was joined by other departments in Eastern North Carolina on Thursday as part of the county’s annual Holiday Safety Fair.

Thompson said the opportunity to gather in person was missed last year due to the pandemic, but this year, kids got to check out what public safety officers do in Pitt County by going inside fire trucks and ambulances parked at Alice Keene Park in Greenville.

“To be able to come out here and see and touch and feel and see all the shiny lights... I’m glad kids now get to enjoy it,” Jimmy Hodges, deputy emergency management director says.

An emergency like the ones first responders deal with all the time is something Pitt County EMS hopes to see less of during the holidays.

“One of the most common things that we see is increased residential home fires,” James McArthur, deputy emergency management director says. “There’s a lot more fire hazards this time of the year with electrical appliances, Christmas trees, and cooking fires.”

The safety fair included activities such as a petting zoo and a photo opportunity with Santa in his “Sant-Ambulance,” where anyone could drop off new, unwrapped toys for children and families of the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

“Christmas is my favorite holiday and I like it because, well Christmas... you get presents,” 8-year-old Kali Muise says.

Toys stacked the ambulance behind Santa as children, including a 2 year old, donated a Spiderman toy.

“All these departments are volunteer,” Thompson says.

“So they’re giving up their time to be here to make this happen today, so I couldn’t be more grateful and just over the moon, ecstatic, overwhelmed with excitement.”

The Pitt County Holiday Safety Fair was an event where 911, fire, and law enforcement came together to give back to the kids they can’t see on a daily basis.

“We’re neighbors helping neighbors,” McArthur says.

“It’s just an opportunity to fellowship and come together and have a little bit of a positive interaction so that when the 911 call is placed and there’s an emergency happening, that it’s not a surprise who’s showing up, whether it be a volunteer, or career firefighters, or paramedics, or whoever it may be.”

