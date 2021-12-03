Advertisement

Person under 18 murders relative in Lenoir County

Lenoir County murder scene
Lenoir County murder scene(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person under the age of 18 was arrested for murder Thursday night after deputies say they shot and killed a man they were related to.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Jy’Quavaion Daniels was shot and killed Thursday. Deputies say they arrived to Saint Thomas Court in Grifton at about 5:05 p.m. after being told of a shooting.

Deputies say after finding Daniels’ body, they quickly found and arrested a juvenile suspect on the property.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped determine that the juvenile shot and killed Daniels inside of the Saint Thomas Court home.

“The suspect in this case is a juvenile who was related to the victim. At this time we do not believe there are any other suspects at large,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said.

Ingram added, “We are still trying to determine what happened that caused the shooting, but it is clear that this was an intentional murder of the victim.”

The juvenile was jailed under an open count of murder and no bond.

The case is still currently under investigation. We will continue to update the story as more news becomes available.

