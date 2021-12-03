One person killed in Lenoir County house fire

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tragedy struck a Lenoir County community Friday afternoon when a person was killed in a house fire.

Right now all authorities will only confirm is that there was a death at the mobile home on Vernie Heath Road in Deep Run.

Deep Run, Pink Hill, and Southwood fire departments were called to the fire around 3:45 p.m.

They were able to put out the fire in about seven minutes, and it appears the fire began in a room by the front of the mobile home.

