Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Greenville porch pirates
Neighbor finds empty package amid Greenville porch thefts

Latest News

At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen's church
Junior ROTC instructor Cardelle Anthony Hopkins said little was done after he discovered social...
Cadets' racist attacks push out JROTC instructor