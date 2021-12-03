Advertisement

Operation Santa Claus holds radiothon

Operation Santa Claus radiothon
Operation Santa Claus radiothon(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County communities came together Friday morning to raise money and toys for Operation Santa Claus.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, radio stations 103.7 WTIB, 107.9 WNCT and Groovin Oldies 97.9 broadcasted live from Great Harvest Bread Company.

On air, DJs asked people to come out and make a cash donation or drop off toys for children in need.

All of the funds raised are being used to buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged children in the area.

During the event, toys were collected by Greenville Fire Rescue for Operation Santa Claus, and every dollar raised will be used by the local Salvation Army for families to complete their lists for Christmas.

The annual campaign is also spearheaded by Inner Banks Media.

Many local celebrities stopped by Greenville to be a part of the programming Friday.

Last year’s radiothon raised more than $60,000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Greenville porch pirates
Neighbor finds empty package amid Greenville porch thefts

Latest News

Person under 18 charged with murdering Lenoir County relative
Person under 18 charged with murdering Lenoir County relative
(Left to right) Mark Smith, Mackinley Jones, & Nasir Winstead
Man charged, police seek two others in Rocky Mount shooting
Jyrell Auston
Snow Hill man charged with two armed robberies on same road
Vidant Health implements new visitor screening process