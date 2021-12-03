Operation Santa Claus holds radiothon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County communities came together Friday morning to raise money and toys for Operation Santa Claus.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, radio stations 103.7 WTIB, 107.9 WNCT and Groovin Oldies 97.9 broadcasted live from Great Harvest Bread Company.

On air, DJs asked people to come out and make a cash donation or drop off toys for children in need.

All of the funds raised are being used to buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged children in the area.

During the event, toys were collected by Greenville Fire Rescue for Operation Santa Claus, and every dollar raised will be used by the local Salvation Army for families to complete their lists for Christmas.

The annual campaign is also spearheaded by Inner Banks Media.

“This is the best day of the year for us, it really is. It is always unbelievable how the community responds to this and it is all about the kids. We do it because we don’t want anyone in this community to go without Christmas presents on Christmas morning, simple as that.”

Many local celebrities stopped by Greenville to be a part of the programming Friday.

Last year’s radiothon raised more than $60,000.

