No. 2 NC State women pull away late to beat No. 6 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 N.C. State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana.

Kayla Jones scored 15 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul trouble to score 11 for the Wolfpack, who haven’t lost since a season-opening defeat to No. 1 South Carolina.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points for Indiana, whose only two losses have come against teams ranked in the top 10.

The Hoosiers also came up short against Stanford.

