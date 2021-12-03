Advertisement

No. 2 NC State women pull away late to beat No. 6 Indiana

NC State basketball
NC State basketball
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 N.C. State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana.

Kayla Jones scored 15 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul trouble to score 11 for the Wolfpack, who haven’t lost since a season-opening defeat to No. 1 South Carolina.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points for Indiana, whose only two losses have come against teams ranked in the top 10.

The Hoosiers also came up short against Stanford.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate

Latest News

Jacksonville excited for rematch shot against J.H. Rose in the 3A Eastern Regional Finals
ECU reaches deal with coach Mike Houston on extension
Jacksonville faces J.H. Rose football Friday in the 3A eastern regional final
Jacksonville excited for rematch shot against J.H. Rose in the 3A Eastern Regional Finals
ECU reaches deal with coach Mike Houston on extension