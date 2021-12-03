Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Greenville porch pirates
Neighbor finds empty package amid Greenville porch thefts

Latest News

Person under 18 charged with murdering Lenoir County relative
Person under 18 charged with murdering Lenoir County relative
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Search on for 2 parents charged in Michigan school shooting
Operation Santa Claus radiothon
Operation Santa Claus holds radiothon
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson