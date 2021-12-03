Man, woman sentenced to prison in 2019 child abuse case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman have been sentenced to serve time in prison for a 2019 case of child abuse.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says Elton Pritchett, of Robersonville, was found guilty Friday of felonious child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and assault by strangulation. He was sentenced to between 5.8 and 8.0 years in prison.

Pritchett’s co-defendant Amber Dixon, of Macclesfield, pled guilty to felonious child abuse by neglect in the same case on Nov. 29th and was sentenced to between 1 and 2 years in prison.

The DA’s office says evidence in court showed on July 7th, 2019, Dixon took her twenty-month-old child to his paternal grandparents with severe bruising to his head, face and torso. The child also had strangulation marks around his neck. The grandparents took the child to a hospital.

Pitt County deputies said in 2019 that Dixon is the mother of the two-year-old who they say was repeatedly abused by what has been described as “torture”.

