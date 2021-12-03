Man charged, police seek two others in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested one man and are looking for two others in a late November shooting.

On December 2nd, officers arrested and charged Nasir Winstead, 22, with shooting into an occupied dwelling and injury to real property.

Back on November 28th, officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Lincoln Drive. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Warrants have been taken out for Mark Smith, 35, and Mackinley Jones, 20, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

If you have information where Smith and Jones are, call police at 252-972-1411.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.