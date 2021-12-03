Advertisement

Man charged, police seek two others in Rocky Mount shooting

(Left to right) Mark Smith, Mackinley Jones, & Nasir Winstead
(Left to right) Mark Smith, Mackinley Jones, & Nasir Winstead(Rocky Mount Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested one man and are looking for two others in a late November shooting.

On December 2nd, officers arrested and charged Nasir Winstead, 22, with shooting into an occupied dwelling and injury to real property.

Back on November 28th, officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Lincoln Drive. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Warrants have been taken out for Mark Smith, 35, and Mackinley Jones, 20, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

If you have information where Smith and Jones are, call police at 252-972-1411.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Greenville porch pirates
Neighbor finds empty package amid Greenville porch thefts

Latest News

Emerald Isle larceny suspect
Emerald Isle police looking for larceny suspect
Operation Santa Claus radiothon
Operation Santa Claus holds radiothon
Jyrell Auston
Snow Hill man charged with two armed robberies on same road
Lenoir County murder scene
Person under 18 charged with murdering Lenoir County relative