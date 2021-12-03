Advertisement

Jury convicts Greenville man for woman’s murder

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A jury deliberated over two days to convict a Greenville man for killing a woman three years ago.

George Knight Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder. The jury also found him not guilty of trying to kill one man, while guilty of trying to kill another.

Shantelle Pope was shot on Tyson Street as she was standing near her home with two other people on November 13, 2018. The 27-year-old died two days later at Vidant Medical Center.

At the time police said they did not believe Pope was the intended victim in the shooting.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against Knight Wednesday afternoon, and his lawyer opted not to present any evidence.

Jurors deliberated most of Thursday afternoon and came back with the guilty verdict shortly after 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Knight faces a life-in-prison sentence.

