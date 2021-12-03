J.H. Rose set to play in first regional final since 2015

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school regional finals will be decided Friday night. In 3A a Big Carolina conference rematch between J.H. Rose and Jacksonville. The Rampants won the first meeting but this is to go to the state championship. For Rose it is their first regional final appearance since 2015.

“Extremely exciting,” says J.H. Rose senior running back Michael Allen, “The last time we have seen this at Rose is when Cornell (Powell) was here. We know how special that team is. It shows we can be just as special.”

This year’s Rampants have never made it out of the first round let alone to the region finals.

“A tremendous work ethic that the seniors did,” says J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland, “To be able to not only win one but to win 4 and get to this point playing for the eastern final.”

The Rampants offense has averaged 37 points per game in the state tournament.

“Just game plan and strategies,” says Rampants quarterback Will Taylor, “We are dissecting the defense and going tic for tac.”

“All thanks to that guy over there, Will Taylor, he’s doing his thing,” says Allen, “I knew that once he got comfortable with all this he could do all of it and I’m just extremely proud of him.”

Humble character from N.C. State commit Michael Allen.

“He’s a very talented running back,” says Taylor, “He’s skillful at all positions. He can play receiver, running back. Anything, anything we need him to do he got it.”

Allen is up over 1000 yards rushing this season but more importantly feeling 100 percent healthy and making plays throughout the state tournament.

“We spread the thing out and get the ball to everybody. Opened some things up for me,” says Allen, “I’m just proud of everybody doing their thing on this offense.”

For Jacksonville, it’s a revenge game. For Rose, it’s a chance to prove they truly are the region’s top team in 3A.

“I’m very excited. We got a lot of competition coming up next with Jacksonville,” says Taylor, “We played them before but they going to come harder, play harder. But, we up for the competition.”

“Really excited. They are a real good team, really physical. It’s hard to beat a team twice,” says Allen, “It will really show us what we are about. I’m just excited for the competition.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.