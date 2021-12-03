Advertisement

Hurricanes drop game to Senators

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2
By Eric Gullickson
Dec. 3, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Formenton scored twice and Josh Norris broke a tie 19 seconds after the Ottawa Senators lost the lead in their 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Norris scored the go-ahead goal with 5:54 left and the Senators hung on for their league-low fifth victory of the season.

Anton Forsberg made a career-high 47 saves for Ottawa.

The Hurricanes dropped their season-high third game in a row despite holding a 49-20 edge in shots.

“We did everything right, but didn’t get the win,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “If we get that kind of effort night-in, night-out, we’re going to win a lot of games.”

Teuvo Teravainen scored with 7:58 left on what was the 42nd shot of the game for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov tied it with 6:13 to go.

Hurricanes next host Buffalo on Saturday night before a five-game trip.

