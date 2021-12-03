Greenville man sentenced to prison for 2019 kidnapping, indecent liberties of a minor

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man pled guilty earlier this week in an October 2019 case where he was charged with the statutory rape of a 13-year-old.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says Aaron Avery pled guilty on Monday to first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties of a minor.

The DA’s office says Avery was sentenced to between 8.0 and 14.6 years in prison for the kidnapping and between 1.75 and 2.9 years in prison for the indecent liberties charge.

That means Avery could serve a minimum of 9.75 years and a maximum of 17.5 years in prison altogether.

We’re told Avery, who is in his late 20s, was also ordered to register as a registered sex offender for thirty years upon his release from custody.

