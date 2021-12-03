GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Choral Society performs this weekend at the Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Seventy performers will take the stage to sing Bach, Beethoven and Christmas favorites.

While the concert is free, concert goers are asked to bring a stuffed toy to donate to the TEDI Bear Children’s Advocacy Center, which helps children who may have been abused or neglected.

The next concert will be held on Sunday, December 12 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.