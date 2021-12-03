Elderly woman killed in Pitt County accident

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman died following an accident in Pitt County on Thursday evening.

The Highway Patrol said that Mary Smith, 89, of Farmville, was heading south on Wesley Church Road and tried turning onto a private drive. Troopers said that she turned in front of another vehicle heading north on the road resulting in a crash.

Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There are no charges in the case at this time.

