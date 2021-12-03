Advertisement

Elderly woman killed in Pitt County accident

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman died following an accident in Pitt County on Thursday evening.

The Highway Patrol said that Mary Smith, 89, of Farmville, was heading south on Wesley Church Road and tried turning onto a private drive. Troopers said that she turned in front of another vehicle heading north on the road resulting in a crash.

Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There are no charges in the case at this time.

