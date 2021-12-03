Advertisement

ECU football working to improve weaknesses, future stars during bowl preparation

ECU practicing for Military Bowl
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football gearing up for its first bowl game since January of 2015. The Pirates coming off a loss to end the regular season, now have a few weeks to work on getting better, and then to focus on whoever their opponent might be.

“They’ve had the most extended time off they’ve had since the summer. Want to get everyone back going. You still have some bumps and bruises. You got some guys that you know have been playing with some things. Towards the end of the season be very, very cautious with them. We want to make sure we are healthy and fresh going into the bowl games,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “You might see some guys who have played a lot of snaps not get as much work here the first couple of days. A lot of young guys who have not played a lot and we have a lot of guys that redshirted this year and didn’t play any we’re going to do a lot with them also. A lot of just about us.”

