Coats to be given out at Greenville event Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People in need of a winter coat will be able to pick one up for free at an event in Greenville Saturday.

A coat drive is being held at Jarvis Memorial UMC from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., in collaboration with York Memorial AME Zion Church.

In addition, there will be Vidant Health screenings, adult education information, mental health assistance, Medicaid information, and substance abuse help.

The event takes place at 510 Washington Street Taft Christian Life Center.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.