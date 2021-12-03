BRANCHING OUT: Nash County man arrested after tree service thefts

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Nash County after a series of break-ins and thefts of logging equipment at a company’s business.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Joshua Diehl has been charged with 7 counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, injure property by obtaining nonferrous metals, possessing stolen goods, and possession of up to 1/2 an ounce of marijuana.

Deputies say since Sept. 27th, they were investigating breaking or entering and thefts of logging equipment from Asplundh Tree Experts LLC on South Old Franklin Road. They say Diehl stole about $30,000 worth of equipment and found some of it once they got a warrant to search his home in Spring Hope.

Diehl was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond. He has since made bond and been released.

