Amber Alert issued for Winston-Salem 13-year-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says Laela Jones is considered an endangered child.

Jones is approximately 5′0″ tall, weighs 117 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. At the time she was wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

If you spot Laela Jones call the Winston Salem Police Department immediately at (336) 773-7700, or call 911 or *HP.

