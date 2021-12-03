Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Greenville porch pirates
Neighbor finds empty package amid Greenville porch thefts

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Mostly white jury seated for Kim Potter’s trial in Daunte Wright’s death
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden: Hoarse voice from cold
Broken Windshield
Elderly woman killed in Pitt County accident
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting; parents called to school over son’s drawing