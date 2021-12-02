Advertisement

Woman facing multiple charges after Pitt County bicycle crash

This Farmville man continues to recuperate at Vidant Medical Center after being hit on a bicycle on November 21st.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Battleboro woman is facing numerous charges after state troopers say she plowed into a bicyclist last month in Pitt County.

WITN reported earlier this week about the crash involving Steven Hardy-Braz. Camera video from the man’s bike recorded the crash as he rode down U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville.

A car, driven by Tionna Draughn, struck the Farmville man, troopers say. The crash impact threw him over the woman’s car.

In a crash report that was just released, troopers charged her with failure to reduce speed, driving while license revoked, no insurance, and expired tags.

Hardy-Braz remains at Vidant Medical Center recovering from spine, shoulder, and hip injuries.

