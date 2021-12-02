UNC men’s basketball cruises past Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love and Armando Bacot believed North Carolina could play better than it showed in back-to-back losses to ranked teams. The Tar Heels proved it against No. 24 Michigan.

Love scored 22 points to help UNC take control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled the Wolverines 72-51 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Freshman Moussa Diabite scored 13 points to lead Michigan but missed his last four shots after a 5-for-5 start, while Eli Brooks added 11 points. The 7-foot-1 Dickinson, who entered as the team’s No. 2 scorer (14.8 points) and top rebounder (8.2), finished with four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

The UNC crowd honored ESPN announcer Dick Vitale with a standing ovation before the game. Vitale recently returned to work as he receives treatment for lymphoma.

The Tar Heels also honored Antawn Jamison at halftime after the former national player of the year — whose No. 33 jersey is one of eight retired by the program — was recently inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame.

UNC next plays at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

