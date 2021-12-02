Two charged in Havelock Dollar General armed robbery

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing charges following an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Havelock.

Havelock police charged Zachary Carter, 31, from Havelock with the armed robbery and assault by pointing a firearm. He’s being held at the Craven County jail under $125,000 bond. Officers also charged Ann Morley, 42, from Havelock with aid and abet to commit armed robbery. Morley is also being held at the jail under a $50,000 bond.

On Tuesday, police say a suspect came in armed with a gun and stole cash. Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

During the investigation, officers located the suspect car and were able to take the suspects into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call (252) 447- 3212.

