Three men arrested for Nash County attack, attempted theft

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men were arrested in Nash County Wednesday for an attack and attempted theft of a dump trailer in November.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says William Kent, 35, Davis Graham, 28, and Michael Jones, 28, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, larceny of a firearm and attempted larceny of a trailer. More charges or indictments are anticipated.

Deputies say on Nov. 11th at about 11:04 p.m., they responded to Boykin Road in Bailey after hearing of an assault and attempted theft of a dump trailer. Their investigation found that three men driving a gold Chevrolet Tahoe tried to steal the trailer on the victim’s property.

They say when the victim confronted the men, the suspects attacked the victim which caused the victim to need to be hospitalized.

Kent, Graham and Jones are all jailed under $250,000 secured bonds.

