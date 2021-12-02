Advertisement

Three men arrested for Nash County attack, attempted theft

Kent / Graham / Jones
Kent / Graham / Jones(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men were arrested in Nash County Wednesday for an attack and attempted theft of a dump trailer in November.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says William Kent, 35, Davis Graham, 28, and Michael Jones, 28, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, larceny of a firearm and attempted larceny of a trailer. More charges or indictments are anticipated.

Deputies say on Nov. 11th at about 11:04 p.m., they responded to Boykin Road in Bailey after hearing of an assault and attempted theft of a dump trailer. Their investigation found that three men driving a gold Chevrolet Tahoe tried to steal the trailer on the victim’s property.

They say when the victim confronted the men, the suspects attacked the victim which caused the victim to need to be hospitalized.

Kent, Graham and Jones are all jailed under $250,000 secured bonds.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Deandre Gardner
Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft

Latest News

Michael Whitley
Edgecombe County man missing after dropping off child at school
After a national search, the university today named Dr. Robin Coger as provost, effective in...
ECU names Coger as next provost
ECU reaches interim deal with coach Mike Houston on extension
George Knight is on trial in Pitt County for the 2018 murder of a Greenville woman.
Greenville murder trial in jury’s hands