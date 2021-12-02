Advertisement

Rocky Mount police investigating morning shooting

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a Thursday shooting that has left one man in critical condition.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Hargrove Street because of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway.

Police say the victim was brought to Nash UNC Healthcare and is in critical condition.

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

