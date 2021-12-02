Advertisement

Pitt County to host annual Holiday Safety Fair

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An annual Holiday Safety Fair is happening Thursday.

Pitt County Emergency Management will host the fair at Alice F. Keene District Park at 4561 County Home Road in Greenville from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

The event is free for the whole family and will include activities and safety information for all ages. More than a dozen partner agencies and private vendors will be at the event, including:

Touch-A-Truck hands on display

• Home heating and cooking safety information

• Food vendors, including hot coffee / chocolate

• Crafts and free art projects

• Pitt County Animal Services

• Petting Zoo

• Photo opportunity with Santa in his “Sant-Ambulance”

The event will also serve as a collection point for donations of new, unwrapped toys for children and families of the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

For more information, click here.

