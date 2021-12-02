Pitt County to host annual Holiday Safety Fair

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An annual Holiday Safety Fair is happening Thursday.

Pitt County Emergency Management will host the fair at Alice F. Keene District Park at 4561 County Home Road in Greenville from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

The event is free for the whole family and will include activities and safety information for all ages. More than a dozen partner agencies and private vendors will be at the event, including:

• Touch-A-Truck hands on display

• Home heating and cooking safety information

• Food vendors, including hot coffee / chocolate

• Crafts and free art projects

• Pitt County Animal Services

• Petting Zoo

• Photo opportunity with Santa in his “Sant-Ambulance”

The event will also serve as a collection point for donations of new, unwrapped toys for children and families of the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.