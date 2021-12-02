Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Driest since the dust bowl?

Eastern NC went from the wettest summer to a very dry autumn
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For 2021, rainfall totals over Eastern NC are within an inch or so of a normal year, however the rain has not been equally spread throughout the year. The summer was one of the wettest on record while the spigot shut off around Labor Day. Autumn has seen very dry weather for all of NC. The trivia question asks if you think this November was the driest since the dust bowl of the 1930s.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 2
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 2(WITN)

One hint, this November was the 3rd driest of all time for NC. Was it the driest since the 1930s?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 2
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 2(WITN)

Yes, it is true. November 2021 was the driest November since the dust bowl of the 1930s. Most of the state saw less than an inch of rain while just over 3 inches is average. September and October were well below average also. Wells in the area are much below average. A report from the NC State Climate office says a check on wells in Pitt and Jones Counties shows they are below their 10th percentile. The winter season usually gets wetter with each month averaging around 5 inches of precipitation give or take, so their hope for a change in this dry weather pattern. - Phillip Williams

