Pediatricians encourage vaccines with Omicron variant in U.S.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Pediatricians are worried about the effects the COVID-19 Omicron variant could have on children.

South African data reports show that the variant has already hospitalized children younger than two years old. The variant was reported in the United States on Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, said the person tested positive for the variant after returning from South Africa on Nov. 22 and experienced mild symptoms. Fauci said they were vaccinated.

Pediatricians are urging parents to get their children fully vaccinated because of the uncertainty of the new variant.

“Some evidence that I’ve seen trickling in from South Africa shows that kids seem to be catching it more and it seems to be more contagious,” Dr. Chelsea Fowler, Coastal Children’s Clinic physician said.

“But that was just one little thing that I saw and it’s so new, we just don’t know enough. We do know that it is pretty transmissible and seems to be more contagious than the Delta which was already pretty contagious.”

Counties in Eastern North Carolina have relatively low pediatric vaccination numbers.

Onslow County reported that 5% of children ages 5-11 have received doses. Carteret County reported only 43 total doses administered.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13% of children ages 5-11 in the state have received at least one dose of the pediatric vaccine.

Fowler encourages parents to reach out to their pediatricians and discuss any concerns they may have about getting their children vaccinated.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of germs going around, viral illnesses kids are getting... the common colds and viruses this time of year, and most of the time you can’t differentiate who has COVID just by looking at someone. They can have just mild symptoms and spread it to [a] vulnerable population. Many people who can decrease catching it and decrease spreading it can really help those vulnerable family members which can be small children and people who are immunocompromised.”

