Advertisement

NC State men’s basketball wins 4 OT thriller over Nebraska

Wolfpack 104, Nebraska 100 (4OT)
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State battled Nebraska through four overtimes on Wednesday night emerging with the victory 104-100.

The game tied for the longest-game in NC State’s overtime history. It is just the fifth four overtime game in ACC history according to NC State.

The Wolfpack led by emerging star Dereon Seabron who tallied game high totals with 39 points and 18 rebounds. He made 17 free throws. One of them tied the game at 70 to force OT.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith had 9 points and 9 rebounds in the victory for NC State.

Alonzo Verge Jr had 25 points for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens added 24 points for Nebraska. He made a late free throw to force the 3rd OT.

The Wolfpack separated in the 4th OT and would hold on for victory. NC State next hosts Louisville on Saturday at 2 PM.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
Deandre Gardner
Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

UNC men’s basketball cruises past Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Bucks beat Hornets on Antetokounmpo’s final-seconds layup
ECU football players honored on AAC all-conference teams
ECU landing a few players on the all-conference football teams for the AAC.
ECU football players honored on AAC all-conference teams