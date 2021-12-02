NC State men’s basketball wins 4 OT thriller over Nebraska

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC State battled Nebraska through four overtimes on Wednesday night emerging with the victory 104-100.

The game tied for the longest-game in NC State’s overtime history. It is just the fifth four overtime game in ACC history according to NC State.

The Wolfpack led by emerging star Dereon Seabron who tallied game high totals with 39 points and 18 rebounds. He made 17 free throws. One of them tied the game at 70 to force OT.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith had 9 points and 9 rebounds in the victory for NC State.

Alonzo Verge Jr had 25 points for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens added 24 points for Nebraska. He made a late free throw to force the 3rd OT.

The Wolfpack separated in the 4th OT and would hold on for victory. NC State next hosts Louisville on Saturday at 2 PM.

