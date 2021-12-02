Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Unseasonable warmth to greet parade goers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly sunny skies with a few high thin clouds will be over us Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with upper 60s and lower 70s for highs today, Friday and Saturday. The average high this time of the year is closer to 60. We won’t have any rain through the weekend to help ease the building drought so there is statewide ban on burning. Some counties in our area have moved from moderate to severe drought.

We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that’ll make it here at the beginning of next week. That will bring a slight chance of rain, but it appears to be only a drop in the bucket toward what we need. Since the beginning of September, we’ve had about half our normal rainfall. The next rain chance appears to mid to late next week, but trends have been toward less and less rain.

Here are some of the Christmas and Holiday parades scheduled in Eastern NC. You can add Roper for Noon on Saturday as well. The parade in New Bern is Saturday at 3pm, but the floatila is at 5pm. Wilson and Goldsboro also have parades Saturday. Weather looks great for all!

Holiday parade forecast (Jim Howard)

Thursday

Sunny and a little breezy midday. High near 70°. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Overnight low: 48°.

Friday

Sunny and pleasant. High 71. Wind: NW 10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 70. Wind: SW-NW 5.

