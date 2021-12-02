Advertisement

Jacksonville man found guilty on drug, other charges

Richard Humphrey
Richard Humphrey(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A jury found a Jacksonville man guilty Wednesday on drug and other charges.

The District Attorney’s Office in Prosecutorial District 5 says 41-year-old Richard Humphrey was found guilty of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, and driving while license revoked.

The office says after being convicted by the jury, Humphrey also pled guilty to having attained the status of being a habitual felon.

We’re told Humphrey was sentenced to a minimum of 3 1/3 years and a maximum of 5 years in prison.

Evidence in court showed on Sept. 18, 2020, Jacksonville police pulled Humphrey over for having a darker tint on his vehicle than allowed by the law. After being stopped, Humphrey ran away from the officer, but was caught.

Officers testified that this was the fourth time in five months that Humphrey had been driving this vehicle with a revoked license. He had run from officers before, and was also convicted of 12 felonies before.

The district attorney’s office says Humphrey has served prison sentences on 14 different occasions before this latest trial.

