Jacksonville excited for rematch shot against J.H. Rose in the 3A Eastern Regional Finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school regional finals will be decided tomorrow night. The Big Carolina conference will have a team in the state 3A game. Which one is to be determined. Jacksonville will face J.H. Rose in Greenville. A rematch of a great regular season game earlier this fall.

“After that game coach Beau said we are probably going to see them again in the playoffs anyway,” says Jacksonville senior quarterback Josh Benton, “So, I was definitely down that we lost, because that was our first loss. But I knew we were going to work hard in the playoffs and get back to see them again.”

“It means a lot. This is the game that we wanted since we lost the first time with little preparation,” says Jacksonville senior lineman Gavin Tate, “This time, with the preparation that we need, we can beat them.”

﻿One thing is for sure, Jacksonville is prepared to take the game from first whistle to the final whistle. The Cards have won back-to-back road playoff games in overtime. Two weeks ago at Lee County and last week over top seed Eastern Alamance.

“They’ve been fighting hard. We just play next play,” says Jacksonville head coach Beau Williams, “We try not to look at the scoreboard, and play each play, and move onto the next one. They got a lot of grit. They haven’t quit so far. They just keep fighting.”

Coach Beau Williams says they’ve gone to 3 regional finals in his tenure.

“Anytime you were practicing in December it’s always a great feeling for the kids, kids are enjoying it,” says Williams, “You get to see Christmas lights out there and the kids are still practicing football. It’s always a wonderful time of year.”

They made one trip to state. They lost to Charlotte Catholic by 3 when a few of this year’s senior players were freshmen.

“Yeah we are ready to go back and get back to Carolina,” says Benton, “Play again because it’s been four years.”

They know to not look at that game, only at the one right in front of them.

“Been working real hard for this,” says Benton, “We had a lot of doubters but we’re going to play on Friday night definitely.”

“It means a lot, but then again it’s just another regular game,” says Tate, “Prepare for it like every other game. Go in there, do what we can, and we hope to get a dub.”

Jacksonville and J.H. Rose meet at 7:30 PM Friday in Greenville. Tarboro hosts Pender in the 1A Eastern Regional final Friday at 7 PM. Wallace-Rose Hill travels to Princeton to play for the 2A Eastern Regional title at 7:30 on Friday.

