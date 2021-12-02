Advertisement

Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice

Police found out who this woman is.
Police found out who this woman is.(Greenville police)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say they arrested a suspected porch pirate and her accomplice after her photo was released on Wednesday.

Ashley Sarwar, 23, of Greenville, and 20-year-old Summer Gower, of Winterville were arrested overnight.

Police say the two stole packages in at least three different neighborhoods on Wednesday. Those were in Brook Valley and Lynndale subdivisions, as well on Leanne Drive.

Investigators are working to recover the stolen packages.

