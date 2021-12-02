Greenville murder trial in jury’s hands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fate of a Greenville man who is accused of killing a woman three years ago is with the jury.

George Knight, Jr. is charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

If convicted, Knight could get life in prison.

Shantelle Pope was shot on Tyson Street as she was standing near her home with two other people. The 27-year-old died two days later at Vidant Medical Center.

At the time police said they did not believe Pope was the intended victim in the shooting.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against Knight Wednesday afternoon, and his lawyer opted not to present any evidence.

Jurors began deliberating this afternoon in the murder case.

