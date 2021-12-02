Advertisement

Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are giving people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to celebrate the holidays with their families.

New concerns over the virus have arisen due to the omicron variant.

The first case detected in the United States was confirmed in California Wednesday. The variant has been reported in 25 countries and territories around the world.

It is not yet known if the new variant is more easily transmissible than previous variants or the severity of infection it causes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get vaccinated.

“If you have a vaccinated situation, your family’s vaccinated, enjoy the holidays indoor with your family in a family setting,” Fauci said. “Many of us will have to travel during the holidays. What you do when you travel, you take care, you’re prudent.”

Fauci is also urging vaccinated people to make sure they get booster shots.

He says there’s no reason to wait for a newer booster version that specifically addresses omicron.

So far, the current vaccine has been effective against known COVID variants.

Right now, nearly 58,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19. The dominant variant remains delta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
Deandre Gardner
Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

Surveillance video caught a smash-and-grab burglary in which an estimate $35,000 worth of...
Burglary on cam: Thieves take designer handbags worth thousands
A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in...
2nd US case of COVID omicron variant found in Minnesota
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett defense questions credibility of star state witness
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge