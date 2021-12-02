Edgecombe County man missing after dropping off child at school

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Deputies say Michael Whitley was last seen dropping off his child at West Edgecombe Middle School. He went missing from Bulluck School Rd. in Rocky Mount.

They say Whitley was last seen driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a black toolbox and red jack on the back.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lieutenant Muse of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.