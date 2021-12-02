Advertisement

Edgecombe County man missing after dropping off child at school

Michael Whitley
Michael Whitley(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Deputies say Michael Whitley was last seen dropping off his child at West Edgecombe Middle School. He went missing from Bulluck School Rd. in Rocky Mount.

They say Whitley was last seen driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a black toolbox and red jack on the back.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lieutenant Muse of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Deandre Gardner
Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft

Latest News

After a national search, the university today named Dr. Robin Coger as provost, effective in...
ECU names Coger as next provost
ECU reaches interim deal with coach Mike Houston on extension
George Knight is on trial in Pitt County for the 2018 murder of a Greenville woman.
Greenville murder trial in jury’s hands
Cell phone video of a school resource officer restraining a student at Swansboro High School.
Swansboro High School student and school resource officer video.