Advertisement

ECU women’s basketball falls at VCU

Rams 65, Pirates 48
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball fell at VCU on Wednesday night 65-48 snapping a two game winning streak.

ECU only shot 13.3% from the field in the 4th quarter getting outscored 19-6.

Taniyah Thompson led ECU with 12 points, Danae McNeal 11 points and 6 steals.

Taya Robinson had a game high 17 points for the Rams.

ECU drops to 4-4, VCU improves to 4-2.

East Carolina next hosts Towson on Saturday at 12 noon. The men follow at 3 PM.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
Deandre Gardner
Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

MLB owners lock out players
NC State men’s basketball wins 4 OT thriller over Nebraska
UNC men’s basketball cruises past Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Bucks beat Hornets on Antetokounmpo’s final-seconds layup