ECU women’s basketball falls at VCU
Rams 65, Pirates 48
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball fell at VCU on Wednesday night 65-48 snapping a two game winning streak.
ECU only shot 13.3% from the field in the 4th quarter getting outscored 19-6.
Taniyah Thompson led ECU with 12 points, Danae McNeal 11 points and 6 steals.
Taya Robinson had a game high 17 points for the Rams.
ECU drops to 4-4, VCU improves to 4-2.
East Carolina next hosts Towson on Saturday at 12 noon. The men follow at 3 PM.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.