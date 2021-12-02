ECU women’s basketball falls at VCU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball fell at VCU on Wednesday night 65-48 snapping a two game winning streak.

ECU only shot 13.3% from the field in the 4th quarter getting outscored 19-6.

Taniyah Thompson led ECU with 12 points, Danae McNeal 11 points and 6 steals.

Taya Robinson had a game high 17 points for the Rams.

ECU drops to 4-4, VCU improves to 4-2.

East Carolina next hosts Towson on Saturday at 12 noon. The men follow at 3 PM.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.