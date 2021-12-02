ECU reaches interim deal with coach Mike Houston on extension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s football coach looks to be sticking around for the next several years after leading the pirates to their first bowl appearance since 2014.

East Carolina University said that it has agreed to tentative terms on a contract that would see Mike Houston as coach through the 2026 season.

We’ll learn more about the specific details of the proposed extension after it’s been given final approval by the ECU Board of Trustees.

