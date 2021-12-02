Advertisement

ECU names Coger as next provost

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will soon have a new provost.

After a national search, the university today named Dr. Robin Coger as provost, effective in July.

Coger is currently the dean of the College of Engineering at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

ECU hasn’t had a permanent provost in more than two years when then-provost Dr. Ron Mitchelson became interim chancellor of the university.

“From my first conversation with Dr. Coger, her dedication to higher education and understanding of the opportunities and challenges the current national landscape presents were apparent. I believe her understanding of ECU’s mission, combined with her proven higher education leadership skills, makes her the right person to lead our academic enterprise.”

Dr. Philip Rogers, ECU chancellor

Coger received her undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University, earned her master’s degree and doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of California-Berkeley, and completed her postdoctoral research as a fellow at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

