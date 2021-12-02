ECU hosts glass ornament sale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone looking for creative ways to decorate their home this holiday season can turn to the East Carolina University School of Art and Design.

The school is hosting a handblown glass holiday sale at the Proctor-Yongue House on Fifth Street (across from ECU’s Jenkins Fine Arts Center) in Greenville.

The public is invited to shop for hundreds of handmade glass Christmas ornaments, houseware, and decorative items Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All of the glassware was made by ECU faculty and features a wide variety of colors and designs.

“They’re all unique one-of-a-kind handblown glass ornaments so it’s a painstaking process. It’s an artistic process.”

All of the proceeds help support the university’s GlasStation facility which offers classes to both traditional and continuing education students.

