Advertisement

ECU hosts glass ornament sale

ECU glass ornament sale
ECU glass ornament sale(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone looking for creative ways to decorate their home this holiday season can turn to the East Carolina University School of Art and Design.

The school is hosting a handblown glass holiday sale at the Proctor-Yongue House on Fifth Street (across from ECU’s Jenkins Fine Arts Center) in Greenville.

The public is invited to shop for hundreds of handmade glass Christmas ornaments, houseware, and decorative items Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All of the glassware was made by ECU faculty and features a wide variety of colors and designs.

All of the proceeds help support the university’s GlasStation facility which offers classes to both traditional and continuing education students.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school

Latest News

Alex Harrell
Pitt Community College student prepares for national electrical competition
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
ECU reaches deal with coach Mike Houston on extension
This Farmville man continues to recuperate at Vidant Medical Center after being hit on a...
Woman facing multiple charges after Pitt County bicycle crash