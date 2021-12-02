ECU football players honored on AAC all-conference teams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Pirates made first team all conference on Wednesday in the American Athletic Conference. Keaton Mitchell is one. The Pirates running back has 1,132 yards with nine touchdowns so far in 12 games.

“I feel good I just got to try and stay consistent. That’s my biggest thing try and stay consistent,” said Mitchell earlier this fall, “I’m confident, very confident.”

Joining Keaton was placekicker Owen Daffer. He went 19 of 23 on field goals, 39 of 41 on PATs.

“Every game I go into it thinking the same thing. I think there is a possibility that I’m going to have to win the game,” said Owen Daffer earlier this season, ”I expect that. So, I am always ready for any circumstance on every kick.”

“You know he’s done a great job preparing himself for this opportunity and you know everybody sees kind of his personality,” said ECU head coach Mike Houston about Daffer, “He has the perfect personality for a kicker. He really does. Because he’s never had a bad day he’s kind of unflappable.”

The Pirates also landed four players on second team all-conference. Linebacker Bruce Bivens, cornerback Jaquan McMillian, Tyler Snead at wide receiver, and their punter Jonn Young selected to the second team. Pirates are still waiting to find out who they play in the Military Bowl on December 27th.

