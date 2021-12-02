Advertisement

DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers

Greenville Police Department looking for woman
Greenville Police Department looking for woman(Greenville Police Department Facebook page)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a woman who picked up an envelope that isn’t hers.

Police say on Oct. 30th, the woman was captured on Waffle House cameras (the Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road location) picking up and pocketing an envelope another customer had dropped. They say the envelope had a lot of cash inside.

Police say the suspect got into a black SUV and had a small child with her.

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call Officer Musser of the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school

Latest News

George Knight is on trial in Pitt County for the 2018 murder of a Greenville woman.
Jury yet to return verdict in Greenville murder trial
ECU glass ornament sale
ECU hosts glass ornament sale
Alex Harrell
Pitt Community College student prepares for national electrical competition
Richard Humphrey
Jacksonville man found guilty on drug, other charges