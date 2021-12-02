DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a woman who picked up an envelope that isn’t hers.

Police say on Oct. 30th, the woman was captured on Waffle House cameras (the Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road location) picking up and pocketing an envelope another customer had dropped. They say the envelope had a lot of cash inside.

Police say the suspect got into a black SUV and had a small child with her.

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call Officer Musser of the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.