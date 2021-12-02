COVID-19 cases skyrocket week after Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A week after Thanksgiving and new COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said there were another 3,780 cases reported.

The last time daily new cases were that high was on October 6th when 3,816 cases were confirmed.

In comparison, the state saw just 1,041 new cases on Sunday.

This shows new cases over the past month. (NCDHHS)

The spike comes a week after Thanksgiving, a time when many families got together for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization says on average it can take between five and six days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show.

DHHS also reported the number of people in the hospital is on the climb again.

Wednesday that number stood at 1,214, while two weeks ago that sat at 1.032.

