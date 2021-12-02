Cooper vetoes bill moving up absentee ballot deadline

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed more legislation, this time a bill that would prevent the counting of mail-in absentee ballots received after Election Day.

Cooper’s veto on Thursday was expected, given that the measure was approved by the House and Senate on party lines favoring Republicans.

The veto is unlikely to get overridden. Current law says envelopes postmarked by the day of the election can count if received within a three-day grace period.

Republicans insist the proposal would boost confidence in close election outcomes, but Cooper said Thursday the legislation would have virtually guaranteed that otherwise legal votes would go uncounted.

