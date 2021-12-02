Advertisement

Cooper vetoes bill moving up absentee ballot deadline

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed more legislation, this time a bill that would prevent the counting of mail-in absentee ballots received after Election Day.

Cooper’s veto on Thursday was expected, given that the measure was approved by the House and Senate on party lines favoring Republicans.

The veto is unlikely to get overridden. Current law says envelopes postmarked by the day of the election can count if received within a three-day grace period.

Republicans insist the proposal would boost confidence in close election outcomes, but Cooper said Thursday the legislation would have virtually guaranteed that otherwise legal votes would go uncounted.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Deandre Gardner
Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft

Latest News

New laws take effect in North Carolina
Justice Robin Hudson says she will not run for another term on the high court.
State Supreme Court justice says she won’t run for re-election
Erica Smith
Former US Senate candidate Smith endorses Beasley in race
Western North Carolina Reps. Fisher, Turner leaving their House seats