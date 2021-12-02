Advertisement

Bucks beat Hornets on Antetokounmpo’s final-seconds layup

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 127-125. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press and Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee a 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night.

It was the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 21 points. LaMelo Ball had a career-high 36 points for the Hornets, followed by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 25 and Miles Bridges with 22 points.

Ball made a fadeaway 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left to pull the Hornets even at 125.

After a timeout, Jru Holliday fed Antetokounmpo near the top of the lane for the winning layup.

The Hornets fall to 13 and 11 on the season after 3 straight losses. They take on the 12-10 Hawks Sunday in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
Deandre Gardner
Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft
The crash happened Monday.
Rocky Mount man killed in Virginia crash
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

ECU football players honored on AAC all-conference teams
ECU landing a few players on the all-conference football teams for the AAC.
ECU football players honored on AAC all-conference teams
#1 Duke falls to Ohio State
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes drop game at Dallas Tuesday