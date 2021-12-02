Advertisement

Bridge demolition begins on U.S. 17 Business

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The demolition of a bridge on U.S. 17 Business in Beaufort County is underway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to plan for a detour while driving in the area near Whichard’s Beach Road.

The bridge closed Nov. 29th and construction on the new structure is expected to last through the spring of 2023.

NCDOT says traffic has been detoured to U.S. 17 and U.S. 264. The department also urges drivers to be cautious when traveling near the active construction site.

