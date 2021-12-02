Bridge demolition begins on U.S. 17 Business

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The demolition of a bridge on U.S. 17 Business in Beaufort County is underway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to plan for a detour while driving in the area near Whichard’s Beach Road.

The bridge closed Nov. 29th and construction on the new structure is expected to last through the spring of 2023.

NCDOT says traffic has been detoured to U.S. 17 and U.S. 264. The department also urges drivers to be cautious when traveling near the active construction site.

